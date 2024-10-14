Man suffers injuries following collision with van in Harrogate as police issue appeal for witnesses

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a road traffic collision in Harrogate.

The incident happened on Warren Bank in Killinghall at around 1pm on Sunday, October 6 and involved a grey Ford Transit and a pedestrian.

As a result, the pedestrian sustained injuries to his arm and the van driver did not stop to exchange details with the pedestrian.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “We’re appealing for any witnesses to the collision, anyone who may have seen the vehicle prior to the collision, or anyone with relevant dashcam footage, to contact us.”

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, and ask for Dave Ellison.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240182226 when providing any details regarding the incident.