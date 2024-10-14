Man suffers injuries following collision with van in Harrogate as police issue appeal for witnesses

By Lucy Chappell
Published 14th Oct 2024, 10:27 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a road traffic collision in Harrogate.

The incident happened on Warren Bank in Killinghall at around 1pm on Sunday, October 6 and involved a grey Ford Transit and a pedestrian.

As a result, the pedestrian sustained injuries to his arm and the van driver did not stop to exchange details with the pedestrian.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “We’re appealing for any witnesses to the collision, anyone who may have seen the vehicle prior to the collision, or anyone with relevant dashcam footage, to contact us.”

A man has suffered injuries to his arm following a collision with a van in Harrogate as the police issue an appeal for witnesses and dash cam footageA man has suffered injuries to his arm following a collision with a van in Harrogate as the police issue an appeal for witnesses and dash cam footage
A man has suffered injuries to his arm following a collision with a van in Harrogate as the police issue an appeal for witnesses and dash cam footage

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, and ask for Dave Ellison.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240182226 when providing any details regarding the incident.

News you can trust since 1836
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice