Man suffers injuries during assault in Harrogate district as police launch appeal for information
The incident happened between 5.20pm and 5.30pm on Wednesday (January 15) outside Bridge End House.
During the assault, a male suffered significant injuries.
A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “If anyone has any information about this incident, please report it to the police immediately.”
If you can help, you should call North Yorkshire Police on 101.
Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting crimestoppers-uk.org
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250008874 when providing any details regarding the incident.