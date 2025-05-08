Man suffers injuries after dog bite incident in Knaresborough village as police launch investigation
The incident happened at 7.10pm on Thursday, April 24 in Thornborough and involved a dog biting a man on the leg.
A man in his late teens or early twenties, described as wearing dark clothing and accompanied by two dogs, is believed to be involved.
The dogs were described as a golden-brown terrier-type and a black and white border-collie-type.
During the incident, the border-collie-type dog bit a man on his left thigh, causing a large puncture wound that required medical treatment.
A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “We’re particularly appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident, or has any dashcam footage from around that time while passing through the village, or any CCTV images of the incident.
"If you are the owner of these dogs, or know who the owner could be, please get in touch.”
If you can help, you should email [email protected]
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Chloe-Ann Bowes-Bunker.
Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250072611 when providing any details regarding the incident.