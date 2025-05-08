Man suffers injuries after dog bite incident in Knaresborough village as police launch investigation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

North Yorkshire Police has launched an appeal for information and witnesses following a dog bite incident that happened in Knaresborough.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened at 7.10pm on Thursday, April 24 in Thornborough and involved a dog biting a man on the leg.

A man in his late teens or early twenties, described as wearing dark clothing and accompanied by two dogs, is believed to be involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The dogs were described as a golden-brown terrier-type and a black and white border-collie-type.

The police have launched an appeal for information and witnesses after a man suffered a leg injury after being bitten by a dog in Thornborough near Knaresborough

During the incident, the border-collie-type dog bit a man on his left thigh, causing a large puncture wound that required medical treatment.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “We’re particularly appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident, or has any dashcam footage from around that time while passing through the village, or any CCTV images of the incident.

"If you are the owner of these dogs, or know who the owner could be, please get in touch.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Chloe-Ann Bowes-Bunker.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250072611 when providing any details regarding the incident.