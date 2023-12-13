News you can trust since 1836
BREAKING

Man suffers facial injuries following assault outside Ripon city centre bar as police appeal for witnesses

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information following an assault outside a Ripon city centre bar over the weekend.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 13th Dec 2023, 09:29 GMT
Updated 13th Dec 2023, 09:55 GMT
 Comment
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A man was assaulted outside Wonderland bar on North Street at about 3.40am in the early hours of Sunday, December 10.

He received injuries to his face which required hospital treatment.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A male suspect was arrested and has since been released on conditional bail.

A man has suffered facial injuries following an assault outside a Ripon city centre bar as police appeal for witnessesA man has suffered facial injuries following an assault outside a Ripon city centre bar as police appeal for witnesses
A man has suffered facial injuries following an assault outside a Ripon city centre bar as police appeal for witnesses

Officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the assault and has any information that can help with their investigation.

You should email [email protected] or call 101, select option two and ask for DC 618 Amy Sharrad.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230233886 when providing any details.