Man suffers facial injuries following assault outside Ripon city centre bar as police appeal for witnesses
A man was assaulted outside Wonderland bar on North Street at about 3.40am in the early hours of Sunday, December 10.
He received injuries to his face which required hospital treatment.
A male suspect was arrested and has since been released on conditional bail.
Officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the assault and has any information that can help with their investigation.
You should email [email protected] or call 101, select option two and ask for DC 618 Amy Sharrad.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230233886 when providing any details.