Man suffers facial and head injuries following assault in Harrogate town centre as police appeal for witnesses

North Yorkshire Police has released a CCTV image of a man that they would like to speak to following an assault in Harrogate town centre.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 16th Jan 2024, 09:42 GMT
The incident happened on Station Parade at around 6.15am on Sunday, November 12 and involved two men, one who suffered injuries to his face and head and was taken to hospital.

Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the person in the CCTV image as they believe they will have information that will help them with their investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to email [email protected]

Police have released a CCTV image of a man that they would like to speak to following an assault in Harrogate

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask for PC193 Carass.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230215138 when providing any details.