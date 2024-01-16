Man suffers facial and head injuries following assault in Harrogate town centre as police appeal for witnesses
and live on Freeview channel 276
The incident happened on Station Parade at around 6.15am on Sunday, November 12 and involved two men, one who suffered injuries to his face and head and was taken to hospital.
Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the person in the CCTV image as they believe they will have information that will help them with their investigation.
Anyone with any information is asked to email [email protected]
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask for PC193 Carass.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230215138 when providing any details.