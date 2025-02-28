Man steals £800 from elderly victim in Harrogate as police launch appeal for information

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information after a man stole money from an elderly man as he tried to pay for a car that he was buying in Harrogate.

The incident happened at around 2pm on Thursday, February 6 when it is believed the suspect followed the elderly man to his bank on Station Parade and back again as he attempted to pay the delivery driver.

As the victim handed over the cash on Lanshaw Street, where the delivery truck was parked, the suspect grabbed the envelope claiming he was counting the money before stealing £800 and running off onto Station Parade.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “We’re appealing to anyone who recalls seeing the incident or the suspect who is described as white, with short ginger hair, aged in his late 30s, of stocky build, and wearing jeans and a blue waterproof.”

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250022913 when providing any details regarding the incident.