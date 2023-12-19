Man ‘serious but stable’ in hospital following collision on major road in Harrogate as police appeal for witnesses
and live on Freeview channel 276
The incident happened at 7.45am on Monday, December 18 on the A59 outside Shaws Trailer Park.
A Ssangyong Korando in grey, which was travelling in the direction of Harrogate, collided with a man in his 50’s as he was crossing the road at the pelican crossing.
The pedestrian is currently in a serious but stable condition in hospital.
The driver of the Ssangyong is assisting police officers with their investigation.
North Yorkshire Police is now appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or any motorists who have relevant dashcam footage who haven’t already come forward to contact them as soon as possible.
Anyone with any information that could assist the police with their investigation should email [email protected]
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask to speak to the Force Control Room.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230239213 when providing any details.