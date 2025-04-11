Man sentenced for taking photos up girls’ skirts in Ripon and Harrogate

Joel Humberstone

A man who took a photo up an 11-year-old girl’s skirt in Ripon, before committing the same crime again against a 17-year-old girl in Harrogate whilst on the way to court has been jailed for nine months.

Joel Humberstone, 27, of Woodville Square, Leeds was also placed on the Sex Offenders Register for ten years.

The first incident occurred on the morning of June 7 2024 as the girl walked to school.

She noticed a man passing by and felt his phone rub against her leg, which she initially thought was accidental.

However, as she continued down Allhallowgate towards Priest Lane, the same man came up behind her, lifted her skirt, and took a photograph.

Two builders witnessed the crime. One immediately pursued the suspect, while the other stayed with the girl to provide support and ensure her safety.

Despite the pursuit, the man managed to flee down Stonebridgegate in the direction of Aldi and Ripon Police Station.

North Yorkshire Police launched an investigation and reviewed CCTV footage, which showed a man matching the suspect's description running through Aldi's car park around the time of the incident.

A public appeal led to witnesses identifying the suspect as Humberstone and he was swiftly arrested on suspicion of voyeurism and interviewed before being released on bail. His mobile phone was also seized as evidence.

Despite giving a no-comment interview, withholding his phone's PIN, and refusing to participate in the identification process, Humberstone was charged.

At court he pleaded guilty to operating equipment beneath clothing of another without consent and attempting to operate equipment beneath clothing of another without consent, commonly referred to as voyeurism and attempted voyeurism.

He was due to appear at court on Thursday February 27 2025, when, on the way to court he carried out the same act once again.

In the second incident, the victim had been walking on Victoria Avenue in Harrogate when Humberstone approached her from behind, pulled up her skirt and took a photograph/video up her skirt.

She described how she felt Humberstone’s phone brush against her leg, prompting her to push him away.

She then took out her phone, began recording him, and yelled at him for his actions before calling the police.

Humberstone was swifty arrested once again before being charged.

Detective Constable Karen Everitt of North Yorkshire Police’s Harrogate Safeguarding Investigation team said: “These were terrifying and traumatic experiences for both young girls, understandably impacting their sense of safety and security.

“The first victim showed immense bravery and maturity by providing a detailed account of the incident and positively identifying the suspect in a photo identification procedure.

“The second victim bravely confronted Humberstone and captured him on her mobile phone, securing vital evidence that helped to build the case against him. Their courage ensured that Humberstone was held accountable.

“I would like to extend my gratitude to the two builders who acted swiftly in the first incident to protect and support the girl and pursue the suspect.

“I also want to thank members of the public who came forward with information following our appeal.

“Humberstone is a dangerous individual, and I welcome today's sentence, which ensures he faces justice for his appalling actions.”