Man robbed outside Co-op by man in white mask

A man was robbed outside a Co-op store in Harrogate by a man wearing a white mask.

It happened outside the Skipton Road store at 11.55pm on Thursday, March 21.

The man was approached by a man wearing dark clothing and a white mask who then demanded money.

He gave the man a small amount of cash.

The masked man then fled towards the end of the Co-op car park.

North Yorkshire Police have now asked anyone with information to contact them on 101 and ask for PC Thornborrow.

-> Man involved in two hit and runs before dumping stolen car and fleeing in West Yorkshire

-> Motorcyclist in critical condition after multi-vehicle crash in Queensbury