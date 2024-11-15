Man requires hospital treatment following assault at Unicorn Hotel in Ripon

By Louise French
Published 15th Nov 2024, 16:08 GMT
Police are asking anyone who recognises the man in the image to get in touchPolice are asking anyone who recognises the man in the image to get in touch
North Yorkshire Police has issued a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to, following an assault in Ripon.

It happened at 11.35pm on Saturday November 9 at the Unicorn Hotel in Ripon.

As a result of the incident, the victim required treatment for facial injuries in hospital.

Officers are asking anyone who recognises the man on the CCTV image to get in touch. as he may have information that will assist the investigation.

Email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Ian Butterfield with any information.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Quote reference 12240205439 when passing on information.

