Man racially abused following assault in Harrogate town centre as police appeal for witnesses

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The incident happened at approximately 8.40pm on Saturday, February 3 on Albert Street when the victim, who was in his car at the time of the offence, was approached by a man who verbally and physically assaulted him.

Officers are now requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In particular, the police are appealing for information from a group of women who were on Albert Street at the time of the incident.

The police are appealing for witnesses after a man was racially abused on Albert Street in Harrogate

Anyone with any information that could assist the police with their investigation should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Michelle Telford.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.