Man racially abused following assault in Harrogate town centre as police appeal for witnesses
The incident happened at approximately 8.40pm on Saturday, February 3 on Albert Street when the victim, who was in his car at the time of the offence, was approached by a man who verbally and physically assaulted him.
Officers are now requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
In particular, the police are appealing for information from a group of women who were on Albert Street at the time of the incident.
Anyone with any information that could assist the police with their investigation should email [email protected]
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Michelle Telford.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240020928 when providing any details.