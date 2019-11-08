Man left with broken jaw after assault in Harrogate town centre

An appeal for witnesses has been launched by North Yorkshire Police following an assault in Harrogate town centre, which left a man with a broken jaw.

The incident happened on Oxford Street at 1.30am on September 29. Police are looking to speak to a white man in his mid 20’s, around 6ft tall, with a lean build and dark hair, who they believe may have information about the incident. He was wearing a blue t-shirt with white sleeves, and had been seen arguing with another male earlier in the evening.