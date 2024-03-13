Man knocked to ground during theft from Marks and Spencer in Harrogate

Police in Harrogate have appealed for key witnesses to come forward after a shop theft occurred at Marks and Spencer, Beech Avenue Business Park in Harrogate.
By Louise French
Published 13th Mar 2024, 14:10 GMT
A man was knocked to the ground during a theft from Marks and Spencer in HarrogateA man was knocked to the ground during a theft from Marks and Spencer in Harrogate
A man was knocked to the ground during a theft from Marks and Spencer in Harrogate

The incident took place at around 12.20pm on Friday, February 23.

Whilst making their escape, a suspect knocked an innocent member of the public to the ground as they ran out of the door.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Staff helped the customer who then carried on doing his shopping.

Most Popular

Officers would like to speak with the man who was knocked to the ground and other members of the public who kindly assisted him.

Contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 4, and speak to the Force Control Room quoting reference 12240033392.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.