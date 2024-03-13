Man knocked to ground during theft from Marks and Spencer in Harrogate

A man was knocked to the ground during a theft from Marks and Spencer in Harrogate

The incident took place at around 12.20pm on Friday, February 23.

Whilst making their escape, a suspect knocked an innocent member of the public to the ground as they ran out of the door.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Staff helped the customer who then carried on doing his shopping.

Officers would like to speak with the man who was knocked to the ground and other members of the public who kindly assisted him.

Contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 4, and speak to the Force Control Room quoting reference 12240033392.