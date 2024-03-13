Man knocked to ground during theft from Marks and Spencer in Harrogate
The incident took place at around 12.20pm on Friday, February 23.
Whilst making their escape, a suspect knocked an innocent member of the public to the ground as they ran out of the door.
Staff helped the customer who then carried on doing his shopping.
Officers would like to speak with the man who was knocked to the ground and other members of the public who kindly assisted him.
Contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 4, and speak to the Force Control Room quoting reference 12240033392.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.