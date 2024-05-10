Man jailed for nearly five years for dealing cocaine, ketamine and cannabis in Harrogate

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A drug dealer who brought cocaine, ketamine and cannabis to the streets of Harrogate has been jailed for four years and ten months.

Donovan Tanaka Mkutchwa, 24, already remanded in prison, but previously of Keswick and Harrogate, was sentenced by York Crown Court on May 9.

On May 5 2023 officers received information that Mkutchwa was supplying drugs in Harrogate.

He was already the subject of two separate investigations into his involvement in the supply of cannabis and was under a suspended sentence due to being previously found in possession of a large quantity of cannabis.

Donovan Tanaka Mkutchwa, 24, has been jailed for nearly five years for dealing drugs in Harrogate

North Yorkshire Police’s proactive Operation Expedite team spotted him getting into a car that they later intercepted on Kings Road.

The vehicle contained three occupants including Mkutchwa, who was a passenger in the car.

Following a search of him, officers recovered multiple bags of white powder, which when tested were found to be 13 bags of cocaine and 10 bags of suspected ketamine.

Mkutchwa was arrested and taken into custody.

During a further search of a property where he was staying in Harrogate, officers found more bags containing cocaine and ketamine and a set of scales.

The total value of all drugs seized was approximately £2,250.

He was subsequently charged with possessing cocaine and ketamine, with intent to supply and remanded into custody.

He appeared at York Crown Court on 13 June 2023 where he pleaded guilty to both offences from May 2023.

On 19 December 2023 he appeared at York Magistrates Court and pleaded guilty to two counts of possessing cannabis with intent to supply.

For these two offences, Mkutchwa was in possession of cannabis which when sold on the streets would have a value of up to £11,035.

He also had cash to the value of £1,085.

Investigating Officer, PC Michael Haydock of the Operation Expedite team, said: “Mkutchwa has been dealing illegal substances for many years and has used others to assist in his criminal activity, putting himself above them in an attempt to distance himself from street level drug dealing.

"Not only that, he has continued to offend despite being given a suspended sentence and whilst under investigation for identical offences.

“For Mkutchwa, this has now come to an end and he is one less person who spreads misery on the streets of Harrogate.

"His actions, and that of anyone else involved in supplying illegal substances, are the cause of so many other crimes which are often committed by those desperate to fund a drug habit that he facilitates.

“He now has a significant period of time to reflect on his criminal behaviour and hopefully he will see the error of his ways.”

No drugs were found on the other two occupants of the car and no further was taken against them.

