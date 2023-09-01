Man jailed for more than 13 years after suppling cocaine worth more than £40,0000 between Harrogate and London

Ermal Biba was jailed at Leeds Crown Court on August 14 after an investigation into the supply of cocaine in the Harrogate area was conducted by the Yorkshire and Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit.

The operation identified Biba as orchestrating the movement of the Class A drug from London to the North Yorkshire town.

Officers stopped a vehicle on the A1 near Doncaster and a subsequent search located a kilo of cocaine with an estimated street value of £40,000.

A number of property searches in Harrogate resulted in further quantities of cocaine being found, together with £8,700 in cash.

Appearing before the court for sentencing, Biba, aged 42, of Trafalgar Court in Harrogate, who previously admitted conspiracy to supply cocaine between 1 June 2019 and 6 May 2022, was jailed for 13 years and six months.

The conviction forms part of a separate drugs conspiracy investigation conducted by North Yorkshire Police.

Speaking after the sentencing, Detective Chief Inspector Al Burns of the Yorkshire and Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit, said: “I’m pleased that a significant sentence has been given to this individual by the court for his role in what was a considerable organised operation supplying Class A drugs into the Harrogate area.

“It should stand as a real example of the lengthy custodial penalties those who choose to become involved in this kind of behaviour can face.

"Drugs and drug dealing cause harm and misery to communities across Yorkshire and The Humber.”