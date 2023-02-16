Man jailed for five years after being caught dealing cocaine in Harrogate

Mohammed Habeeb, 20, travelled between Leeds and Harrogate carrying dealer quantities of the Class A drug, York Crown Court heard.

His younger brother Mohammed Ahdeel, 19, was the delivery driver and was arrested along with his older sibling in September 2021, when police stopped their car on the A61 at Burn Bridge near Harrogate.

Prosecutor Brooke Morrison said that during a search of the car, officers found 19 drug bags containing over 7g of cocaine, as well as a balaclava, several mobile phones and £110 cash.

York Crown Court

The phones were analysed which showed that Habeeb had been taking drug orders from customers and arranging deals.

Similar messages were also found on his brother’s phones.

“Mr Ahdel said he was a delivery driver for his brother,” said Ms Morrison.

They were taken into custody for questioning but remained silent and were released under investigation.

About five months later, in May last year, Habeeb was again out on manoeuvres in Harrogate, where he was spotted by officers “acting suspiciously on foot”.

The officers followed him as he took a taxi to a nearby cul-de-sac and he was arrested as he got out of the cab.

“He threw a black plastic bag into the front seat of the car (upon seeing police),” said Ms Morrison.

The bag contained 36 small packets of cocaine and Habeeb had £160 cash on him.

Habeeb, a former Quick Fit worker, was arrested again and charged with two counts of possessing a Class A drug with intent to supply.

His brother Ahdeel was charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

The two brothers, both of Amberton Street, Leeds, admitted the offences and appeared for sentence today.

Ms Morrison said that Habeeb, who had a previous conviction for aggravated vehicle taking, stood to make “significant” profits from his street-dealing enterprise.

She said that Ahdeel had played a lesser role in the drug racket.

Defence barrister Soheil Khan said that Ahdeel, a former college student, had never been in trouble before.

Charles Blatchford, for Habeeb, said his client had previously been in work and was otherwise “clearly employable”.

He said Habeeb was “frightened to speak out” about those higher up the drug chain for fear of reprisals.

Judge Simon Hickey said that neither of the brothers “strike me as typical drug dealers”.

He added: “You strike me as two young men who were sucked into this behaviour (by those higher up the chain).”

He told Habeeb: “You worked for Quick Fit and your family tried to turn your life around but sadly you lapsed (into criminality) despite being employed.”

Habeeb was handed a five-year jail sentence, of which he will serve half behind bars before being released on prison licence.

Ahdeel was given a two-year suspended jail sentence because he had no previous convictions, played a lesser role and had a job lined up.