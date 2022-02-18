Man jailed for dealing crack cocaine and heroin in Harrogate

On the evening of Tuesday, January 18, Tyler Walton from Northallerton was stopped by officers from the North Yorkshire Police Operation Expedite Team in a vehicle on Parliament Street in Harrogate.

A search of Walton and his vehicle was conducted under the Section 23 Misuse of Drugs Act.

He was found to be in possession of cash and a set of digital scales.

Tyler Walton has been sentenced to 20 months in prison for dealing crack cocaine and heroin in Harrogate

He was arrested for possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

Once in custody a further search of Walton was carried out where he was found to be in possession of 14 wraps of crack cocaine and heroin which was in his mouth.

Walton appeared in court on Monday, February 14 and pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply cocaine and heroin.

On February 17, he was sentenced to 20 months in prison at York Crown Court.

Constable George Frost, Investigating officer from Harrogate’s Expedite Team, said: “This case demonstrates how robustly Harrogate’s Operation Expedite team will pursue those who are involved in drug supply.

"Tyler Walton was actively involved in selling potentially lethal drugs to vulnerable users and preyed on them in order to further his own financial gain.

“I hope that our communities are reassured by the swift police action taken in this case.

"We will not accept this sort of activity on the streets of Harrogate and North Yorkshire.

"We are continuing our efforts every day to ensure that the vulnerable people who fall victim to drug addiction are safeguarded and that the dealers who exploit them are targeted and prosecuted.

“Please can I take this opportunity to encourage members of the public who concerned about drug dealing activity and those affected by it to contact North Yorkshire Police or contact Crimestoppers.”

If you anyone has any concerns or information about drugs in the community, you can contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 and select option one to speak to their Force Control Room.