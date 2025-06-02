Man in serious condition in hospital following collision in Harrogate as police launch investigation

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information, witnesses and dash cam footage following a serious collision in Harrogate.

The incident happened at 7.25am on Saturday (May 31) on Beech Grove and involved a male riding a black pedal cycle.

He sustained serious injuries and remains in hospital in a serious condition.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “The road was closed for over four hours while we investigated the scene, and to allow the cyclist involved to be recovered.

“We’re appealing for any witnesses to the collision, anyone who may have seen the rider prior to the collision, or anyone with relevant dash cam footage, to contact us.”

In particular, officers believe the driver and passengers of a black Toyota Auris taxi stopped at the scene to assist, but left prior to the police arriving.

A spokesperson added: “We would urge them to contact us as they may have important information relating to the incident.”

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for TC888 Amanda Stokes.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250097525 when providing any details regarding the incident.