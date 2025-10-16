Man in his 60s dies after car leaves road and collides with tree near Wetherby

West Yorkshire Police is appealing for information and witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision on a major road near Wetherby.

The incident happened at 2.05pm on Tuesday (October 14) on the A58 Leeds Road, between Bardsey and Collingham.

A grey Aston Martin DBX SUV, which was travelling towards Collingham from Bardsey, left the carriageway and collided with a tree.

The driver, a man in his sixties, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The police are appealing for information and witnesses after a man died following a fatal road traffic collision on the A58 Leeds Road, between Bardsey and Collingham, near Wetherbyplaceholder image
A spokesperson at West Yorkshire Police said: “Anyone who witnessed the collision or the circumstances leading up to it, particularly anyone with relevant dashcam, CCTV or mobile phone footage, is asked to get in contact.”

If you can help, you should call the Major Collision Enquiry Team on 101.

You should quote the West Yorkshire Police reference number 13250591258 when providing any details regarding the incident.

