Man from Leeds jailed for 22 months for dealing cocaine and ecstasy in Harrogate

Christopher David Corrigan (also known as Purser), aged 38, of Lingfield Drive in Moortown, was sentenced at York Crown Court on Thursday.

On 30 April 2021, officers from North Yorkshire Police’s Operation Expedite stopped a grey Peugeot 208 on Yew Tree Lane in Harrogate, due to concerns that the driver was involved in the supply of cocaine in the area.

Officers detained Corrigan and his girlfriend at the time, Jordan Wood, aged 27, from Northallerton, who was the front seat passenger.

Christopher David Corrigan, from Leeds, has been jailed for 22 months for dealing cocaine and ecstasy in Harrogate

A search of the couple and the vehicle was conducted and 72 wraps of cocaine were found within the bra of Ms Wood.

Both were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

During a police interview, Ms Wood answered “no comment” to all questions and Corrigan stated that he was in debt to a figure around £8,000.

The cocaine was analysed and the results showed that 60 wraps were 89 per cent pure and 10 wraps were 29 per cent pure.

Two further bags were found to be 95 per cent pure MDMA, known more commonly as ecstasy.

The total amount of cocaine was just over 30 grams and the total amount of MDMA was 1.23 grams, which in total was worth £3,480.

A download of Corrigan’s mobile phone was completed and it contained numerous messages including drug deals that were being arranged by the ‘line holder’ and Corrigan was being sent to conduct the deals.

Corrigan pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply cocaine and ecstasy at a previous hearing in April and has been jailed for 22 months.

Ms Wood stood trial for the same offences and was found not guilty.

PC Michael Haydock, of Operation Expedite, said: “This is yet another example of the excellent work conducted by North Yorkshire Police’s Expedite Team and it is pleasing to see that Corrigan, a Class A drug dealer, has been sent to prison.

“He was the main protagonist which was clear to see from the evidence presented by the Officer in the Case.

"Corrigan was left with no option but to admit his guilt.

“He can now reflect on his criminal behaviour whilst serving his custodial sentence.

"Anyone else who tries their hand at drug dealing can expect to end up where he is too.

“There is no place for drug dealers – they inflict misery and suffering on people, their families and communities, all for their own greed.

“North Yorkshire Police is committed to relentlessly targeting these criminals and we welcome the assistance of the public in doing so with valuable information passed on directly or anonymously via Crimestoppers.”

Anyone with any information about suspected drug-related crime are urged to make a report via the North Yorkshire Police website or by calling 101, select option one, and speak to the Force Control Room