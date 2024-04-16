Man from Leeds due to appear in court following attempted robbery at jewellers in Harrogate town centre
A man has been arrested and is due to appear in court this morning following an attempted robbery at a jewellers’ store in Harrogate last week.
A 33-year-old man from Leeds will appear at York Magistrates Court this morning, charged with robbery.
He was arrested yesterday afternoon, following enquiries into an incident last week at Ogden’s on James Street.
We will update this article with any further information that we receive.