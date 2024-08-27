Man found with ‘bladed article’ arrested following incident in Harrogate town centre as police appeal for witnesses
At 10.46am on Monday (August 26), police arrested a 36-year-old man on Station Parade following reports a young woman had suffered a minor injury as she was walking on Cambridge Street.
The suspect was seen to make off towards the bus station and was quickly located and arrested after witnesses directed officers to the suspect.
He remains in custody for questioning after a small bladed article was recovered following a search.
The victim has undertaken medical checks as a precaution.
A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “This is believed to be an isolated incident with no wider threat to the public.
“Any witnesses or anyone with any information or video footage of the incident are urged to come forward to support the investigation.”
You can email [email protected] or call 101, select option two, and ask for Jack Sellers.
Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240155058 when providing any details regarding the incident.