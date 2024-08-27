Man found with ‘bladed article’ arrested following incident in Harrogate town centre as police appeal for witnesses

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

North Yorkshire Police has arrested a man following an incident involving a woman in Harrogate town centre yesterday morning.

At 10.46am on Monday (August 26), police arrested a 36-year-old man on Station Parade following reports a young woman had suffered a minor injury as she was walking on Cambridge Street.

The suspect was seen to make off towards the bus station and was quickly located and arrested after witnesses directed officers to the suspect.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He remains in custody for questioning after a small bladed article was recovered following a search.

A 36-year-old man has been arrested after being found with a 'bladed article' in Harrogate town centre at the weekend

The victim has undertaken medical checks as a precaution.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “This is believed to be an isolated incident with no wider threat to the public.

“Any witnesses or anyone with any information or video footage of the incident are urged to come forward to support the investigation.”

You can email [email protected] or call 101, select option two, and ask for Jack Sellers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240155058 when providing any details regarding the incident.