Man escapes jail for careless driving after killing pedestrian, 81, in Yorkshire crash

Kenneth Edward Wallis, 81, died after the collision on Wetherby Road in Harrogate on February 4, 2021. He had been crossing the road from The Woodlands Hotel towards Hookstone Chase.

Mr Wallis was struck by an Audi A3 driven by Douglas Williams, 37, of Montagu Road in Wetherby. Williams appeared at North Yorkshire Magistrates Court on April 12 charged with causing death by careless driving. He was given a 12-month driving ban, a 12-month community order with 100 hours of unpaid work and ordered to pay £85 in costs.