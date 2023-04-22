News you can trust since 1836
Man escapes jail for careless driving after killing pedestrian, 81, in Yorkshire crash

A 37-year-old man has been given a community order and unpaid work after driving without due care and attention before his car struck and killed a pensioner.

The Yorkshire Post
By The Yorkshire Post
Published 22nd Apr 2023, 13:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Apr 2023, 16:41 BST

Kenneth Edward Wallis, 81, died after the collision on Wetherby Road in Harrogate on February 4, 2021. He had been crossing the road from The Woodlands Hotel towards Hookstone Chase.

Mr Wallis was struck by an Audi A3 driven by Douglas Williams, 37, of Montagu Road in Wetherby. Williams appeared at North Yorkshire Magistrates Court on April 12 charged with causing death by careless driving. He was given a 12-month driving ban, a 12-month community order with 100 hours of unpaid work and ordered to pay £85 in costs.

Mr Wallis, known as Ken, left his wife Margot.

The collision happened near the Woodlands Hotel in HarrogateThe collision happened near the Woodlands Hotel in Harrogate
The collision happened near the Woodlands Hotel in Harrogate
