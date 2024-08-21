Man dies following fatal collision with van on major road in Harrogate as police issue appeal for witnesses

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a fatal collision near Harrogate yesterday evening.

The incident happened at about 6.10pm on Tuesday (August 20), and involved a blue Ford Transit van and a pedal cycle, both believed to have been travelling westbound on the B6165 near Burnt Yates.

The cyclist, a local man in his sixties, was taken to Leeds General Infirmary but sadly died.

The driver of the van, a local man in his thirties, was arrested.

He has since been released under investigation while police enquiries continue.

The road was closed for a number of hours while emergency services responded to the incident, and to allow for forensic collision investigations to take place.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “Our thanks go to members of the public who stopped to assist at the scene.”

Anyone who may have seen the van or cyclist prior to the collision, has relevant CCTV or dashcam footage, or witnessed the collision and hasn't yet spoke with officers, is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police's Major Collision Investigation Team.

You can call 101 or email [email protected]

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240151481 when providing any information regarding the incident.