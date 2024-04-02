Man dies following fatal accident at vehicle recovery garage in Ripon as police launch investigation

North Yorkshire Police has launched an investigation following the death of a man after a fatal incident at a garage in Ripon.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 2nd Apr 2024, 13:12 BST
Updated 2nd Apr 2024, 13:19 BST
The fatal industrial accident happened at a vehicle recovery garage on Boroughbridge Road in Ripon at around 8am on Friday, March 29.

The incident resulted in the death of a man aged in his 30s from the Darlington area.

He was sadly pronounced dead the scene and his family have been informed and are being supported by the police.

An ambulance, air ambulance, fire and police teams were in attendance.

North Yorkshire Police are now assisting the accident investigation lead by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE).