Man dies following fatal accident at vehicle recovery garage in Ripon as police launch investigation
North Yorkshire Police has launched an investigation following the death of a man after a fatal incident at a garage in Ripon.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The fatal industrial accident happened at a vehicle recovery garage on Boroughbridge Road in Ripon at around 8am on Friday, March 29.
The incident resulted in the death of a man aged in his 30s from the Darlington area.
He was sadly pronounced dead the scene and his family have been informed and are being supported by the police.
An ambulance, air ambulance, fire and police teams were in attendance.
North Yorkshire Police are now assisting the accident investigation lead by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE).