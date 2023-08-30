Man dies following collision with motorcycle and two cars on major road between Harrogate and Ripon

The collision occurred at 5.20pm on Saturday 26 August on the A61 between Ripley and South Stainley.

A dark coloured Suzuki Bandit Motorcycle, a dark coloured Land Rover and a white Ford Transit Van were all involved.

Sadly, the rider of the motorcycle, a 59-year-old man has died.

Police say that the family of the man have been informed and are receiving support from specially trained officers.

The driver of the Land Rover Discovery and the Ford Transit both stopped at the scene to assist officers with their enquiries.

Officers believe that the motorcyclist was travelling with a group of unknown motorcycles immediately before the collision and he was at the rear of the group.

The road was closed for several hours to allow officers to conduct investigation work at the scene of the collision.

Police are now appealing to anyone who may have seen the collision or who may have any dashcam footage of the collision or the vehicles prior to the incident, to come forward.

Anyone with any information or footage is urged to get in contact with North Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or emailing [email protected]