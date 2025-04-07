Man dies following collision on A61 near Ripon

By Louise French
Published 7th Apr 2025, 08:53 BST
A local man in his 80s died following the collision
North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and motorists with relevant dashcam footage to come forward, following a fatal head-on collision near Ripon.

It happened on the A61 around 1.5 miles south of the city, at the end of Daffodil Bends, at 5.10pm on Saturday (April 5).

A local man aged in his mid-80s was driving a black BMW 318 car that was travelling north when a collision occurred with a black Peugeot 3008 SUV heading south, driven by a man in his late 20s from Warwickshire.

They were both taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment.

Sadly, the driver of the BMW passed away just after midnight.

Ambulance, fire and police attended the scene which remained closed until just after 7am on Sunday (April 6).

Officers are supporting the deceased’s family while the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who has relevant dashcam footage of either vehicle at around the time of the incident, is asked to contact police immediately.

Email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Drew Crossley.

Quote reference number 12250060401 when providing details.

