Man dies and woman in hospital following fatal collision on major road between Harrogate and York
At 10.35pm on Monday (March 3), officers were called by a member of the public who was reporting a car had left the A59 between Moor Monkton and Green Hammerton.
Emergency services attended and discovered a Skoda Octavia which was in the embankment at the side of the road.
Sadly, the 20-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
His family have been informed and are receiving support from specially trained officers.
The passenger in the vehicle, a 19-year-old woman, remains in a serious condition in hospital.
The road remained closed until around 11.10am today (March 4) to allow for collision investigation work and recovery to take place.
If you can help the police with their investigation, you should email the Major Collision Investigation Team at [email protected]
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, and speak to the Force Control Room.
Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250038926 when providing any details regarding the incident.