Man denies two counts of attempted murder following incident in Harrogate district village
A man will face trial accused of two counts of attempted murder following an incident in a village near Harrogate.
By Court Reporter
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
The 41-year-old appeared at Leeds Crown Court today when he pleaded not guilty to two counts of attempted murder.
He and the alleged victims cannot be named for legal reasons.
He was arrested following an incident in Beckwithshaw on June 20 last year.
Mrs Justice Lambert adjourned the case for a trial at the same court on March 27 and it is expected to last five days.