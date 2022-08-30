Man denies rape and indecent assault of young girl at Harrogate school
A man has denied raping and indecently assaulting a young girl at a school in the Harrogate area inthe 1990s.
By Court Reporter
Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 7:40 pm
John William Renel, 67, appeared at York Crown Court today (Tuesday, August 30) when he pleaded not guilty to one allegation of rape and four counts of indecent assault.
Mr Renel, of Main Street, Sessay, near Thirsk, was granted unconditional bail until his trial which is due to start on February 14 next year.