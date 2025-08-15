Man charged with exposure after an incident in Harrogate area this week

Police received a report on August 12 that a man had exposed his genitals to a woman in a remote rural area near Thruscross.

A man has appeared in court charged with exposure following an incident in the Harrogate area earlier this week.

On August 12, North Yorkshire Police received a report that a man had exposed his genitals to a woman in a remote rural area near Thruscross.

A police spokesperson said: “A swift investigation led to the arrest of a man in his 40s in the early hours of August 14.

“He was taken into custody for questioning and later that day was charged with the offence of exposure.

“He was remanded in police custody to appear at York Magistrates’ Court the following day (August 15) where he pleaded not guilty and was sent to Crown Court for trial on 11 December 2025.

"The court granted him conditional bail.”