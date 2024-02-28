Man charged with criminal damage after vehicles targeted and damaged in Ripon
A man from has been charged after a number of cars were damaged on a street in Ripon and is set to appear at Harrogate Magistrates Court next month.
The 38-year-old has been charged with three counts of criminal damage after cars parked on Bishopton Place were vandalised between December 22 and February 16.
The damage included keyed body work and snapped window wipers.
He is set to appear at Harrogate Magistrates’ Court on March 7 at 10am.