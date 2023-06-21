Man charged for causing serious injury by careless driving following collision outside school in Harrogate
North Yorkshire Police have charged a man for causing serious injury by careless driving after a collision outside a school in Harrogate.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 21st Jun 2023, 17:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 17:35 BST
A 46-year-old man has been charged for causing serious injury by careless driving and will appear at Harrogate Magistrates court tomorrow (22 June).
A second man who was also interviewed under caution following the incident will face no further action.
The accident happened on 3 February when two 15-year-old boys suffered serious injuries on Yew Tree Lane near Ashville College.
The two boys, who were pedestrians, were taken to hospital by air ambulance after a collision took place between three vehicles, one of which collided with a wall.