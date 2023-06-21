News you can trust since 1836
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Body found by police during search for missing Sophie Lambert from Harrogate
Two injured and one arrested after stabbing at London hospital
Police issue urgent appeal to find missing 12-year-old boy from Harrogate
Body found after police search river for missing woman
Town sign new goalkeeper following his release by Premier League new boys
DJ confirms she will leave BBC Radio 1 after eight years

Man charged for causing serious injury by careless driving following collision outside school in Harrogate

North Yorkshire Police have charged a man for causing serious injury by careless driving after a collision outside a school in Harrogate.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 21st Jun 2023, 17:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 17:35 BST

A 46-year-old man has been charged for causing serious injury by careless driving and will appear at Harrogate Magistrates court tomorrow (22 June).

A second man who was also interviewed under caution following the incident will face no further action.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The accident happened on 3 February when two 15-year-old boys suffered serious injuries on Yew Tree Lane near Ashville College.

Police have charged a man for causing serious injury by careless driving after a collision in HarrogatePolice have charged a man for causing serious injury by careless driving after a collision in Harrogate
Police have charged a man for causing serious injury by careless driving after a collision in Harrogate
Most Popular

The two boys, who were pedestrians, were taken to hospital by air ambulance after a collision took place between three vehicles, one of which collided with a wall.