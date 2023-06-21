Man charged for causing serious injury by careless driving following collision outside school in Harrogate

A 46-year-old man has been charged for causing serious injury by careless driving and will appear at Harrogate Magistrates court tomorrow (22 June).

A second man who was also interviewed under caution following the incident will face no further action.

The accident happened on 3 February when two 15-year-old boys suffered serious injuries on Yew Tree Lane near Ashville College.

