News you can trust since 1836
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Man charged after Land Rover stolen from driveway in Harrogate

North Yorkshire Police have charged a 21-year-old man after a Harrogate resident’s vehicle was stolen from their driveway.

By Lucy Chappell
Friday, 2nd September 2022, 10:13 am
Updated Friday, 2nd September 2022, 10:14 am

Police received a call on Wednesday (August 31) morning from a member of the public who had woken up to find his Land Rover had been stolen from his drive in Harrogate.

The offender had broken into the house and taken the keys for the vehicle, before making off with it.

The vehicle and keys were quickly located and a suspect was identified.

Police have charged a man after a Land Rover was stolen from a driveway in Harrogate

Most Popular

Enquiries with local residents then also revealed that the suspect tried a door handle on another property which was captured on CCTV.

The suspect, a 21-year-old man from Harrogate, was swiftly arrested then later charged with burglary, attempted burglary and theft of a motor vehicle.

If you have witnessed or been the victim of crime, you can report it to North Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or online by visiting https://www.northyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/