Man charged after Land Rover stolen from driveway in Harrogate

Police received a call on Wednesday (August 31) morning from a member of the public who had woken up to find his Land Rover had been stolen from his drive in Harrogate.

The offender had broken into the house and taken the keys for the vehicle, before making off with it.

The vehicle and keys were quickly located and a suspect was identified.

Enquiries with local residents then also revealed that the suspect tried a door handle on another property which was captured on CCTV.

The suspect, a 21-year-old man from Harrogate, was swiftly arrested then later charged with burglary, attempted burglary and theft of a motor vehicle.