Man charged after Land Rover stolen from driveway in Harrogate
North Yorkshire Police have charged a 21-year-old man after a Harrogate resident’s vehicle was stolen from their driveway.
Police received a call on Wednesday (August 31) morning from a member of the public who had woken up to find his Land Rover had been stolen from his drive in Harrogate.
The offender had broken into the house and taken the keys for the vehicle, before making off with it.
The vehicle and keys were quickly located and a suspect was identified.
Most Popular
-
1
Harrogate woman with 30-year criminal record jailed for stealing from vulnerable man in "revenge"
-
2
Court results: The latest cases heard at Harrogate Magistrates' Court
-
3
Here are the roads which are being affected by 10 weeks of roadworks starting in Harrogate this week
-
4
Searches continue for missing Harrogate woman following reported sighting in Wetherby
-
5
Man denies rape and indecent assault of young girl at Harrogate school
Enquiries with local residents then also revealed that the suspect tried a door handle on another property which was captured on CCTV.
The suspect, a 21-year-old man from Harrogate, was swiftly arrested then later charged with burglary, attempted burglary and theft of a motor vehicle.
If you have witnessed or been the victim of crime, you can report it to North Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or online by visiting https://www.northyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/