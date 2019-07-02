Man charged after Harrogate knifing attack - police release more details

More details have been released by police following a knifing attack in Harrogate.

North Yorkshire Police told the Harrogate Advertiser this morning that an 18-year-old man from Bradford has now been charged with two counts of robbery, one count of attempted robbery, and two counts of malicious wounding, following the shocking incident on Sunday night, June 30. He was remanded in custody.

Two men in their twenties were taken to Leeds General Infirmary for treatment after the attack, which happened at the junction of Strawberry Dale Avenue and Mayfield Grove at around 11.50pm.

The men were walking along Strawberry Dale Road when they were approached by a man with a knife who threatened them and told them to empty their pockets. They both sustained a cut to their legs during the attack.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police confirmed today that the charge of attempted robbery also relates to this incident - the man attempted to rob someone else in addition to the two men who were attacked and robbed.