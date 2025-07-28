Man bailed following death of 19-year-old Bailey Chadwick in hit-and-run near Pateley Bridge

Bailey Chadwick

A man who was arrested on Thursday (July 24) in connection with a hit and run collision in Pateley Bridge on Sunday, July 20, has been bailed.

A 24-year-old was released on police bail on Saturday, July 26, with conditions which prevent him from entering North Yorkshire.

The incident happened in the early hours of Sunday July 20, when a car collided with 19-year-old Bailey Chadwick on the B6265 between Pateley Bridge and Glasshouses.

Sadly, Bailey sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene of the collision.

There has been an increased police presence in Pateley Bridge following the incident

Over the past week police have increased high visibility patrols in Pateley Bridge and the surrounding areas to offer support to local people and speak to them about any concerns which they have.

Detective Inspector Jill Cowling from North Yorkshire Police said: “I know how emotive this incident is, particularly for those who knew Bailey or live in communities in Pateley Bridge and the surrounding areas.

“I would like to remind the public about the importance of not speculating about anything to do with what has happened over the past seven days.

“Any speculative comments on social media could be harmful to the investigation, as it may prejudice any potential future court proceedings.

“This incident has understandably had a profound effect on local people which will be felt for a long time.

“Over the past week we have increased the number of patrols in Pateley Bridge to offer reassurance to the community as the investigation has been taking place.

“We continue to appeal for information, if you can help, email the Major Collision Investigation Team at [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 12250133851.”