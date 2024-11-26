Man assaulted during burglary at property in Harrogate as police launch appeal for information

By Lucy Chappell
Published 26th Nov 2024, 09:23 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

North Yorkshire Police has launched an appeal for information following a robbery at a property in Harrogate.

The incident happened at a property on Unity Grove at 1:30am on Sunday, November 10 and involved a man being hit on the head by an unknown person who demanded his wallet.

The suspect ran away without any of the victim’s property.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “We’re particularly appealing for information about anyone who could have witnessed this incident or may have footage of the surrounding area at this time.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The police have launched an appeal for information after a man was assaulted during a burglary at a property in HarrogateThe police have launched an appeal for information after a man was assaulted during a burglary at a property in Harrogate
The police have launched an appeal for information after a man was assaulted during a burglary at a property in Harrogate

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, and ask for Megan Ward.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240205497 when providing any details regarding the incident.

News you can trust since 1836
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice