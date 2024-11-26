Man assaulted during burglary at property in Harrogate as police launch appeal for information

North Yorkshire Police has launched an appeal for information following a robbery at a property in Harrogate.

The incident happened at a property on Unity Grove at 1:30am on Sunday, November 10 and involved a man being hit on the head by an unknown person who demanded his wallet.

The suspect ran away without any of the victim’s property.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “We’re particularly appealing for information about anyone who could have witnessed this incident or may have footage of the surrounding area at this time.”

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, and ask for Megan Ward.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240205497 when providing any details regarding the incident.