The victim was attacked while she was walking near the tennis courts on Bogs Lane at around 8.30pm on Wednesday February 15.

The woman had her phone and jacket stolen and suffered facial injuries during the assault, North Yorkshire Police said.

A man in his 20s was arrested on Friday February 17, officers added.

Homeowners on Bogs Lane, Allotment Gardens, Hillbank View or the approaches to Bogs Lane with doorbell or CCTV cameras are being asked to come forward.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is urged to call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Harrogate CID.

