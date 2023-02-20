News you can trust since 1836
Man arrested over woman's sexual assault and robbery in Harrogate

A man has been arrested after a woman was sexually assaulted and robbed in Harrogate.

By George Buksmann
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

The victim was attacked while she was walking near the tennis courts on Bogs Lane at around 8.30pm on Wednesday February 15.

The woman had her phone and jacket stolen and suffered facial injuries during the assault, North Yorkshire Police said.

A man in his 20s was arrested on Friday February 17, officers added.

Homeowners on Bogs Lane, Allotment Gardens, Hillbank View or the approaches to Bogs Lane with doorbell or CCTV cameras are being asked to come forward.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is urged to call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Harrogate CID.

Information can be passed on anonymously to Crimestoppers via 0800 555 111. Quote police reference number 12230028839 when providing details.