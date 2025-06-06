Man arrested on suspicion of burglary and fraud after bag stolen from premises in Harrogate

North Yorkshire Police has arrested a man after a bag was stolen during a burglary at a premises in Harrogate town centre.

On May 30, officers received a report that a suspect had entered a store room at a premises in the town centre and stole a member of staff's belongings, including a phone and a bank card which was later used to make purchases elsewhere.

In the early hours of Thursday (June 5), officers located the suspect, a man in his 50s, and he was arrested on suspicion of burglary and fraud.

The suspected stolen items were recovered and will be returned to their rightful owner.

The suspect remains in police custody at this time.