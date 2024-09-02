Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following serious collision on major road in Wetherby

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

West Yorkshire Police has launched an investigation following a serious collision in which a man received potentially life-threatening injuries on a major road in Wetherby.

At 10.28pm on Friday (August 30), police were called to a road traffic collision near to Wetherby Racecourse on York Road.

Officers attended and found a 28-year-old man had been in a collision with a Land Rover Discovery and received significant leg injuries.

He was taken to hospital by ambulance for emergency treatment to injuries that are considered potentially life-threatening.

A 43-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a collision on York Road in Wetherby

The driver of the Land Rover, a 43-year-old man, has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in relation to the collision.

Initial enquiries have linked the incident to the theft of a boat from an address in Wetherby that occurred a short time before.

A 36-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of theft in relation to this and is in custody.

The road was closed to allow forensic examination to take place.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has any information that could assist the police with their investigation, is asked to get in contact with West Yorkshire Police by calling 101.

You should quote the West Yorkshire Police reference number 13240473807 when providing any details regarding the incident.