Police were called to Cambridge Street at 9pm last night (August 1) following reports that a man had stolen alcohol from a shop and threatened and assaulted a member of staff.

Officers quickly located a suspect nearby and arrested him on suspicion of assault, theft, criminal damage and possession of an offensive weapon.

The man, who is in his 30s, currently remains in custody and the investigation is ongoing.