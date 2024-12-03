Man arrested for failing to provide breath sample in Harrogate as police launch crackdown on drink and drug driving

North Yorkshire Police has arrested a man in Harrogate for refusing to provide a roadside breath test less than five hours after launching their national campaign to raise awareness of the dangers of driving under the influence of drink or drugs.

At 4.30am on Sunday (December 1), the North Yorkshire Police Force Control Room received a call about the manner of driving from a vehicle on Wetherby Road.

A short time later, response officers caught up with the vehicle and the driver, a man in his 40s, who refused to provide a roadside breath test.

He was arrested on suspicion of failing to provide and further checks showed that he was disqualified from driving and was driving without insurance.

In custody, he refused to provide a breath sample and was charged with failing to provide, driving with no insurance and disqualified driving.

He was remanded and yesterday (December 2) appeared at York Magistrates’ where he pleaded not guilty.

He was released on bail by the court and is due to appear at Harrogate Magistrates’ Court for trial in April 2025.

On Friday (November 29), North Yorkshire Police released a short film showing the harrowing impact of drink and drug driving to mark the start of this year’s annual Christmas drink and drug drive campaign.

The national campaign officially launched at midnight on Sunday (December 1) and in less than five hours, the police had their first arrest.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “Throughout the month of December, we will be increasing the number of proactive drink and drug driving patrols across the county.

"Using marked and unmarked vehicles and a range of specialist tactics, we hope to intervene and bring drink and drug drivers to justice before they have a chance to bring misery on families.

“Remember, it isn’t just about having an alcoholic drink or taking drugs and getting straight into the car – you can also be over the limit or under the influence the morning after.

"The patrols will be taking place around the clock and static patrols where we set up a roadside check will be in place on various key routes across the county.”

North Yorkshire Police is also encouraging members of the public to report drink and drug drivers.

If you suspect someone, then you should dial 999 when it is safe to do so with information including their vehicle, registration number and current location.

Superintendent Andrew Berriman, from the Specialist Operations Unit, said: “Every year, police officers have to deliver the devastating news to people that their loved one has been killed in a collision relating to drink or drugs.

“We will be out in force through December and make no apology for doing all that we can to take offenders who are over the drink drive limit or under the influence of drugs off North Yorkshire’s roads.

"The overwhelming majority of law-abiding motorists are appalled at drink and drug driving and will back the action taken against a small minority to make our roads safer.”