Man arrested for drug driving after police stop vehicle with ‘insecure load’ on major road in Harrogate
On Thursday (May 9), officers stopped a vehicle on the B6161 near to Leathley in the Harrogate area.
Not only did the vehicle have an insecure load, but it was also driving on false registration plates.
Following a further investigation, the driver, a 30-year-old man, failed a roadside drugs wipe and was arrested on suspicion of drug driving.
He has since been released under investigation.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “Please remember it is illegal to drive a vehicle in a dangerous condition, where the condition of the vehicle itself or the way it has been loaded and the way the load is secured, means that there's a danger of injury to the driver or other people.”