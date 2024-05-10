Man arrested for drug driving after police stop vehicle with ‘insecure load’ on major road in Harrogate

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

North Yorkshire Police has arrested a drug driver after being stopped on the outskirts of Harrogate with a ‘insecure load’.

On Thursday (May 9), officers stopped a vehicle on the B6161 near to Leathley in the Harrogate area.

Not only did the vehicle have an insecure load, but it was also driving on false registration plates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following a further investigation, the driver, a 30-year-old man, failed a roadside drugs wipe and was arrested on suspicion of drug driving.

A man has been arrested for drug driving after police stopped a vehicle with an ‘insecure load’ in Harrogate

He has since been released under investigation.