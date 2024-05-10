Man arrested for drug driving after police stop vehicle with ‘insecure load’ on major road in Harrogate

By Lucy Chappell
Published 10th May 2024, 13:19 BST
North Yorkshire Police has arrested a drug driver after being stopped on the outskirts of Harrogate with a ‘insecure load’.

On Thursday (May 9), officers stopped a vehicle on the B6161 near to Leathley in the Harrogate area.

Not only did the vehicle have an insecure load, but it was also driving on false registration plates.

Following a further investigation, the driver, a 30-year-old man, failed a roadside drugs wipe and was arrested on suspicion of drug driving.

He has since been released under investigation.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “Please remember it is illegal to drive a vehicle in a dangerous condition, where the condition of the vehicle itself or the way it has been loaded and the way the load is secured, means that there's a danger of injury to the driver or other people.”