Man arrested for assaulting police officer during incident in Harrogate supermarket car park

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

North Yorkshire Police has arrested a man after he assaulted a police officer during an incident at a supermarket in Harrogate last week.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers were called to reports of a domestic incident on Friday (January 3) in the car park at ASDA on Bower Road.

The man, who is in his 20s, was arrested on suspicion of common assault and was later released.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whilst dealing with the suspect, a member of the public who wasn’t connected to the original incident became obstructive towards officers and assaulted a police officer.

The police have arrested a man after he assaulted a police officer during an incident in the car park at ASDA in Harrogate

A 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of public order, resist arrest and assaulting an emergency worker.

He was later charged with the same offences and released on bail.

The area commander for Harrogate, Superintendent Teresa Lam, said: “Our officers deal with difficult and challenging incidents on a daily basis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They do so in order to protect the vulnerable, keep communities safe, respond to calls, and to prevent and detect crime.

“We don’t come to work to be assaulted.

"Any incident where one of our officers is threatened or assaulted is unacceptable and quite simply it will not be tolerated.”