Man arrested for assaulting police officer during incident in Harrogate supermarket car park

By Lucy Chappell
Published 6th Jan 2025, 13:07 GMT
North Yorkshire Police has arrested a man after he assaulted a police officer during an incident at a supermarket in Harrogate last week.

Officers were called to reports of a domestic incident on Friday (January 3) in the car park at ASDA on Bower Road.

The man, who is in his 20s, was arrested on suspicion of common assault and was later released.

Whilst dealing with the suspect, a member of the public who wasn’t connected to the original incident became obstructive towards officers and assaulted a police officer.

The police have arrested a man after he assaulted a police officer during an incident in the car park at ASDA in Harrogate

A 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of public order, resist arrest and assaulting an emergency worker.

He was later charged with the same offences and released on bail.

The area commander for Harrogate, Superintendent Teresa Lam, said: “Our officers deal with difficult and challenging incidents on a daily basis.

"They do so in order to protect the vulnerable, keep communities safe, respond to calls, and to prevent and detect crime.

“We don’t come to work to be assaulted.

"Any incident where one of our officers is threatened or assaulted is unacceptable and quite simply it will not be tolerated.”

