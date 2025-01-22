Man arrested following violent incident at Tadcaster pub as police appeal for witnesses

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses after a man was arrested following a violent incident at a pub in Tadcaster.

On Sunday (January 19), just after 9pm, officers were called to reports of a fight at the Royal Oak on Wighill Lane.

A man had been hit with a chair and was knocked out.

Following enquiries, a suspect was identified, and yesterday (January 21) he was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent.

He has been released on conditional bail, pending further enquiries.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “It’s believed the pub would have been busy following the Leeds United match that day, and that the incident has since been discussed on social media.

“We are appealing for anyone who was in the pub at the time, or has any information about the incident, to contact North Yorkshire Police.”

If you can help, you should call 101,

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250011349 when providing any details regarding the incident.