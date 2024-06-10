Man arrested following upskirting incident involving 11-year-old schoolgirl in Ripon

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

North Yorkshire Police has arrested a man in connection with an upskirting incident involving an 11-year-old girl in Ripon last week.

On Friday (June 7), between 8.20am and 8.40am, a young girl was walking to school along Allhallowsgate and Priest Lane in Ripon when a man began to follow her.

The man was seen by nearby workmen and he started walking quickly behind the girl, pulled up her skirt, and took a photograph on his phone.

He was challenged by the workmen and before he ran off.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “A 26-year-old man from Ripon has been arrested in connection with the incident and has been bailed with conditions pending further investigation.

“Thank you to everyone who called in with information.