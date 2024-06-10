Man arrested following upskirting incident involving 11-year-old schoolgirl in Ripon
and live on Freeview channel 276
On Friday (June 7), between 8.20am and 8.40am, a young girl was walking to school along Allhallowsgate and Priest Lane in Ripon when a man began to follow her.
The man was seen by nearby workmen and he started walking quickly behind the girl, pulled up her skirt, and took a photograph on his phone.
He was challenged by the workmen and before he ran off.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “A 26-year-old man from Ripon has been arrested in connection with the incident and has been bailed with conditions pending further investigation.
“Thank you to everyone who called in with information.
“We will provide further updates through our channels as soon as we are able to.”