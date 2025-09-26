Man arrested following spate of burglaries across Harrogate district including jewellers and pub

North Yorkshire Police has arrested a 36-year-old man on suspicion burglary following multiple burglaries in the Harrogate district.

In the early hours of Thursday (September 25), a jewellers and a pub were broken into in Tadcaster.

Enquiries led officers to identify the 36-year-old suspect and tracked him down to Oxton Lane where he ran off, but was arrested in Springhill Court following a short foot-chase.

The man, of no fixed address, is currently in custody for questioning and has also been arrested on suspicion of multiple other burglaries and thefts in the area.

Officers also searched a property and car nearby in connection with the investigation.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “Anyone with any information about the two most recent break-ins in the early hours of Thursday are asked to get in touch.”

“Also if you saw any suspicious activity near the Falcon Inn on Chapel Street or at Clarity and Cut on the High Street, you should get in contact.”

If you can help, you should call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250181327 when providing any details regarding the incident.