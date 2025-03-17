Man arrested following high speed police pursuit on major road in Harrogate district

North Yorkshire Police has arrested a man in his 20s following an early morning high speed pursuit on a major road near Knaresborough.

In the early hours of Friday (March 14), a driver led police on a 100mph pursuit on the A1 before he was boxed in and arrested.

At 2.25am, the North Yorkshire Police Force Control Room received information from South Yorkshire Police about a BMW 5 series that was displaying suspected cloned plates.

It had previously failed to stop earlier on in the night for officers in Doncaster and South Yorkshire Police had intelligence that the vehicle was mobile in North Yorkshire.

The Force Control Room used specialist ANPR technology to track the vehicle to Junction 47 of the A1(M) at Allerton Park.

Within minutes, specialist operations officers were behind the vehicle and followed it south towards Junction 44.

As it reached the A1/M1 split, the BMW then failed to stop.

Officers engaged in a pursuit as the driver hit speeds of more than 100mph.

As it headed towards Junction 42, the BMW’s front tyres started to deflate which reduced its speed.

Officers used this opportunity to make tactical contact and boxed the vehicle in on the hard shoulder.

A man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop for police, and driving whilst disqualified.

He currently remains in police custody.

Traffic Constable Matt Harvey, from North Yorkshire Police who was involved in the pursuit, said: “Working closely with our colleagues in the Force Control Room we acted quickly and decisively to bring this pursuit to a stop to protect the public.

“I’m pleased to say that no members of the public or officers were injured and on this occasion it’s just a couple of minor scrapes to our patrol vehicles.

“Every night we remain committed to tackling serious and organised criminality within North Yorkshire.

"This incident shows that there are no borders, working collaboratively with our neighbouring forces we share information and resource to keep the public safe and take criminals off the streets.”