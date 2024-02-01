Man arrested following high-speed police chase on major road between Harrogate and Knaresborough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

At 10.15pm last night (January 31), officers attempted to stop a vehicle on the A61 at Ripley before it made off from them at speed.

The force’s Specialist Operations team were deployed to the area and they located the vehicle just before 11pm on Oatlands Road in Harrogate.

A further attempt was made to stop the vehicle before it made off again in the direction of Knaresborough.

The vehicle was sighted driving dangerously, driving on the wrong side of the road and driving through a red light, before it eventually stopped on Stockwell Drive in Knaresborough when several occupants ran from the vehicle.

A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possessing criminal property and was interviewed before being released under investigation.