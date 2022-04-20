Man arrested following attempted robberies in Harrogate

North Yorkshire Police were called just before 7pm yesterday evening (April 19) to reports that an object had been thrown at a woman on Oxford Road.

On arrival, police were made aware of a further disturbance nearby on West Park.

Officers attended the location and arrested the 39-year-old man on suspicion of assault, a public order offence and two attempted robberies after two other women reported a man had tried to take their mobile phones.

North Yorkshire Police have arrested a man following attempted robberies in Harrogate

The man currently remains in custody and enquiries into the incident are ongoing.