Man arrested following attempted robberies in Harrogate

North Yorkshire Police were called just before 7pm yesterday evening (April 19) to reports that an object had been thrown at a woman on Oxford Road.
On arrival, police were made aware of a further disturbance nearby on West Park.
Officers attended the location and arrested the 39-year-old man on suspicion of assault, a public order offence and two attempted robberies after two other women reported a man had tried to take their mobile phones.
The man currently remains in custody and enquiries into the incident are ongoing.
Members of the public are asked to contact North Yorkshire Police if they have any information that could assist the investigation by calling 101 and quoting reference number 12220066183 when providing information.